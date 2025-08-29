Tetris 99 also joins the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch 2 with a special event

HQ

The launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + The Star-crossed World continues to generate collaborations and tributes from other parts of the Nintendo universe. If yesterday we told you about the themes and sounds coming to Nintendo Alarmo, today we tell you about the themes that Tetris 99 will bring back from the little pink ball.

As stated in their official post, the 49th event, called 'Kirby Rerun Collaboration Festival', in Tetris 99 will be dedicated to Kirby, and players will be able to unlock three special tracks of the character, from now until 2 September.

Each day players who accumulate a score of 20 or more will be able to claim a special theme, and each theme will only be available for 24 hours, so there's no time to waste this weekend. The unlock schedule looks like this:



Kirby Discovery: Friday, 29 August 2025, 16:00 (GMT+9) - Sunday, 31 August 2025, 15:59 (GMT+9).



Kirby's Gourmet Fest Part 2: 31 August 2025 (Sunday) 16:00 (GMT+9) - 1 September 2025 (Monday) 15:59 (GMT+9)



Kirby's Return to Dream Land 3: Kirby's Return to Dream Land (Wii Deluxe) 1 September 2025 (Monday) 16:00 (GMT+9) - 2 September 2025 (Tuesday) 15:59 (GMT+9)



Are you going to participate in the 49th Tetris 99 and Kirby event?