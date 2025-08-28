Nintendo celebrates the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + The Star-Crossed World with an update for Alarmo

HQ

Do you remember Nintendo Alarmo? We hardly do, but it was a recent attempt by the company to expand its sleep monitoring and home automation efforts. The device was fairly simple and was released with a ridiculously high price tag, making it a thinly disguised commercial failure. But even with such a poor reception, Nintendo is not going to stop updating it and adding features, at least for now.

Today it was announced that an update dedicated to Kirby (precisely today, launch day of Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World)is coming to Nintendo Alarmo. It's a collection of sounds, as well as seven new types of alarms, that will be coming to the gadget in the near future. Nintendo's Japanese website doesn't give a date, but it won't be too long.

"There will be seven new alarms, including songs from 'Starry World'. Please wait for further announcements regarding the release date of the alarms".

Are you going to update your Nintendo Alarmo with Kirby sounds?