Terrorist incident declared in London as two Jewish men have been stabbed

HQ

Two men have been stabbed in the Golders Green area of London late on the morning of April 29, with the incident itself being regarded as a terrorist act. As per Sky News, the two victims are a man in his 70s and another man in his 30s, and what connects the pair is their religion, as both are Jewish.

The suspect who is believed to have committed these heinous acts is a 45-year-old man, who has since been identified as an individual with a "history of serious violence and mental health issues" as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mark Rowley, explains.

The Met Police have even elevated the situated from a basic stabbing to a terrorist incident, with Assistant Commissioner, Laurence Taylor, noting that there is now a "highly specialised" team of counterterrorist officers working with the police to understand what happened and "whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London."

The victims have been taken to hospital and the suspect has been detained after attempting to enact violence against police officers on the scene. However, this is seemingly just the beginning of the situation, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called an emergency COBRA meeting to reflect on the incident, all while an Iran-linked Islamist group (Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia) has actively claimed responsibility for the stabbings.