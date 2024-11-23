English
Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 will be available on digital storefronts by the end of the month

The brutal slasher is headed home for the holidays.

For all of you craving Damien Leone's brutally violent third chapter about the sadistic killer clown Art, we have great news. Terrifier 3 will be available on digital platforms starting November 26 and on physical media from December 17. Here at Gamereactor, we gave the film an 8, calling it "the bloodiest and most entertaining entry in the series so far." In short, a violent movie no horror fan should miss.

Will you be checking out Terrifier 3 when it hits digital platforms, or are you planning to grab a physical copy instead?

Terrifier 3

