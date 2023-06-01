Terrifier 3 to debut next year

Following the success of Terrifier 2 at box office, production company The Coven has now confirmed that a third film in the franchise is on its way. As reported on by Deadline, we're told that the movie will be debuting as soon as late next year, and that it will begin production in November/December using a bigger budget than either of the film's that came before it.

It's noted that writer-director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone will be back for the threequel, but otherwise, there's no mention of plot or confirmed cast members - even if it expected that David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera will be back as Art The Clown and Sienna, respectively.

Will you be heading to the theatres for more Terrifier?