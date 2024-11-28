LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Deadlock
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Terrifier 3

      Terrifier 3 to be dissected in a bloody documentary next year

      Interviews with Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone, and cast members will feature in the documentary.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      The world's creepiest killer clown Art and his brutal escapades have taken the horror scene by storm and with Terrifier 3 Damien Leone broke all previous records for the franchise. The film's substantially larger budget gave it a boost and critics and fans alike simply couldn't get enough of the extreme madness that the third installment offered.

      And for those who truly want to know everything about how Terrifier 3 came about, look behind the bloody scenes and really dissect the movie in absolute detail. Well, then we can happily say (via Variety) that a gorgeous documentary about the movie will be released next year under the name Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 - and it is described as follows:

      Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 is said to be a full dive into how the Terrifier 3 team brought various brutal kills and bloody effects to life in the latest slasher entry. The documentary features interviews with director Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone and various cast members, along with new footage from the set of the production.

      Is this something you will be looking into?

      Terrifier 3

      Related texts

      0
      Terrifier 3

      Terrifier 3
      MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

      Art the Clown is back in by far the most absurd, disgusting, insane film of the year.



      Loading next content