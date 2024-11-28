Terrifier 3 to be dissected in a bloody documentary next year

The world's creepiest killer clown Art and his brutal escapades have taken the horror scene by storm and with Terrifier 3 Damien Leone broke all previous records for the franchise. The film's substantially larger budget gave it a boost and critics and fans alike simply couldn't get enough of the extreme madness that the third installment offered.

And for those who truly want to know everything about how Terrifier 3 came about, look behind the bloody scenes and really dissect the movie in absolute detail. Well, then we can happily say (via Variety) that a gorgeous documentary about the movie will be released next year under the name Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 - and it is described as follows:

Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 is said to be a full dive into how the Terrifier 3 team brought various brutal kills and bloody effects to life in the latest slasher entry. The documentary features interviews with director Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone and various cast members, along with new footage from the set of the production.

Is this something you will be looking into?