Terrifier 3 director teases an even longer version of the film

If you're brave enough to head to cinemas to watch Terrifier 3, you might be interested to know that the theatrical offering doesn't actually include every scene that was filmed during production. Director Damien Leone has affirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that in an effort to get the film down to a reasonable slasher-like length, he had to axe several scenes, many of which seemed to revolve around character development.

"I wound up cutting probably five scenes out of this film, and a lot of them I really, really loved. There were some really great character moments that I had to cut out that really fleshed out the relationships a lot more, but maybe one day there'll be an extended version."

Considering some of the recent reports and press screening of Terrifier 3 allude to really horrifying and disgusting scenes, we're not certain that we want an even longer version of the film, but perhaps we're in the minority. What do you think, would you watch an extended version of Terrifier 3?