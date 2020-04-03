Terraria's latest update brings it up to par with the PC version

Developer Re-Logic just recently updated its pixelated RPG Terraria for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bringing new furniture and armour sets to the game and bringing it up to par with the PC version of the popular game. The developer also made sure to state the fact that the game has more than 30 million Terrarians, which is most definitely impressive.

With close-to 4,000 items to craft and find, Terraria is an excellent game to play during these difficult times and the 1.3.5 update makes the experience even better for those who already have been playing. Take a look at the video that the developer posted to learn how to play the game.