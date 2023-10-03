Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance to be released in demo form next week

If you like killing machines, dystopian futures, the Terminator, and real-time strategy games, here's a demo for you. You can expect an action-packed affair where you take the perspective of humans a number of years after Skynet (in the game called the robot faction Legion) has destroyed the states and organisation of humanity. There will also be elements of choice and decision-making between missions:

The early campaign missions will teach you the basics of the game but doesn't include the multi-choice RPG aspects seen in later missions, where players can choose which factions to ally with (or attack), which objectives to follow or ignore, and how to respond to other characters through multi-response conversations.

So you'll have to think about how to deal with the aftermath of the skirmishes. There also seems to be other elements we don't know about at the moment. How much the campaign is affected by the choices you make remains to be seen. However, the human faction is called Founders and will occupy the majority of your time. If you are interested in this, you will be able to access the demo via Steam on the 9th of October. Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance will be released later this year for PC.