Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is receiving its first patch next week

Following its launch on PC last Wednesday, Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance is set to receive its first patch at an unconfirmed date next week.

In a blog post on Steam, developer/publisher Slitherine Software detailed some of the issues that the patch would correct. These include issues with widescreen monitors, bugs impacting the game's UI, and problems that cause the game to crash. Full widescreen monitor support is also said to be available in the next few weeks.

The update is now also available in open beta and details on how to participate can be found here.