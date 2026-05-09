Teen Wolf star Crystal Reed reflects on the series 15 years after its premiere

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Premiering 15 years ago and being brought to an end nearly 10 years ago, MTV's Teen Wolf was a different kind of story from the 1985 Michael J. Fox film, but it captured audiences from its very first episode. Crystal Reed was a huge part of that show, and at Comicon Napoli we caught up with her to chat about her experience and what it meant.

"I think that [Allison] definitely affected all parts of my life," Reed said. "I was so young when I played her, and I feel like we got to grow up together, and I think that's something that hopefully the community can sense and feel and take away, too."

Of course, it wasn't just the TV series where Reed played Argent, as she later returned for the Teen Wolf movie too. "It was so strange because 10 years had passed for me, and I mean, that in a woman's life is huge, so I experienced so many things in that time period, and it was difficult, but I think I had a lot of support from the producers, which was incredible," she described.

Check out our full interview with Crystal Reed below, and keep your eyes peeled for more of our Comicon Napoli coverage: