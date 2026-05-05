Teen Wolf, Gotham, and Swamp Thing star Crystal Reed on how her new movie explores AI

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At Comicon Napoli, we were lucky enough to sit down with actress Crystal Reed, who you'll know from her time as Allison Argent on Teen Wolf, Sofia Falcone in Gotham, and Abby Arcane in another DC series Swamp Thing. Currently, she's working on an upcoming psychological horror film called ED, which sounded incredibly interesting considering the rise of AI today.

"I just finished a film called ED. It is a psychological thriller about AI. It's a cautionary tale, which I think everyone should be thinking about these days, and she played, I play a character who developed a program for a car company, and it goes horribly wrong," Reed told us. We then asked about her thoughts on the technology, and it's safe to say so long as it doesn't end up like it does in ED, she sees potential for AI.

"I was lucky enough to grow up without the internet for a little while, and then we had it, and I remember thinking, there's so much, there's so much new beautiful information that we can gleam from the internet, and I think AI is a little similar, where it can be very, very useful. I think it's great for science and information," Reed said.

Reed said that it can be super useful for researching characters, or understanding things quickly like coding, which she had to learn about for ED. However, she doesn't believe it can replace the human aspect of art. "I'm not super worried, because there's something about the human experience as an artist that can't be replicated, and in fact, when we look at AI actors, or, you know, simulated humans, there's a, there's a consciousness behind the eyes that you just can't get, and I think that I have hope in humanity that we're gonna be able to tell the difference."

Check out our full interview below, and keep an eye out for more Comicon Napoli coverage: