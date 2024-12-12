Tangled is the next animated Disney movie to get a live-action remake

Disney does love its live-action remakes, as we know. Snow White is set to come out next year, alongside the Moana live-action remake, and we've also got Mufasa: The Lion King this month, too (which isn't live-action, but it's trying to be more realistic in the realm of talking lions so we lump it in with the remakes).

According to Deadline, Tangled will be the next animated story to be brought into the realm of live-action, with Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame currently in talks to direct. The 2010 animated movie was Disney's 50th animated feature, and netted the studio an Oscar nomination.

It's expected that the live-action remake will follow a similar story to Tangled, rather than the original Rapunzel fairytale. Expect Flynn Rider to have more of an established role, alongside Rapunzel herself, who will be doing more than just sitting in her tower all day.

What do you think of Disney's live-action remakes?