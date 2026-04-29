Take-Two's CEO remains vague about Grand Theft Auto VI's pricing

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There's a lot of excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI, to say the least. Should this game hit its November 19th release date, it could be the biggest game launch we've ever seen and likely will ever see. However, there's just one nagging peeve in the back of people's minds: the price. Rumours of GTA VI costing $100 have been floating around for a while now, and yet Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick remained quite vague when asked about it.

Speaking at iicon, a video game executives conference run by the E3 organisers, Zelnick said the following regarding GTA VI's price (thanks, IGN): "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery. How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

Zelnick went on to say that game pricing has become cheaper over the years, when you look at rising inflation. However, when gamers see their favourite titles cost $70 or even $80, that still leaves a sour taste in their mouth. Ambitions for Grand Theft Auto VI are high, though, no matter what the price point may be.

"What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history - and it's a pretty daunting challenge. If we do that, and if we're of service to our customers, then the upside will take care of itself," Zelnick said.

He doubled down on marketing beginning soon, too, which means that we're likely going to see a price when that kicks off. It's all well and good showing proper gameplay or a new trailer, but fans want to know if they've got to start pinching pennies ahead of the November release.