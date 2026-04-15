Take-Two stock jumps up by $1 billion following Rockstar leak

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Well, that backfired a bit. Instead of getting a neat $200,000 from Rockstar after stealing financial information, the hacking group ShinyHunters only ended up giving the developer's parent company a boost in its share price.

As noted by Insider Gaming, Take-Two's numbers jumped up yesterday, following the reveal of just how much money GTA Online is bringing in following the leak. During the trading day yesterday, Take-Two's stock prices rose 2.63% up to $206.66 per share. That might not sound like a lot, but it added over $1 billion in value to the company.

Now, this isn't all sunshine and rainbows for Take-Two. The company is still reeling from a hit it took recently following the reveal of Google's Project Genie AI model, which can apparently create games from scratch (it can't.) Prices and shares often fluctuate, so this might not be a long-lasting boon for Take-Two, but it seems the hack has had quite an opposite effect to what was intended by ShinyHunters. As no key Grand Theft Auto VI data was stolen, it seems that all we got really was some financial information that showed Take-Two was raking it in thanks to GTA Online even more so than we first thought.