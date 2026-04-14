Rockstar hackers release data, no juicy Grand Theft Auto VI reveals to be found

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Months before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it seemed that Rockstar had been dangerously hacked again. The hacking group ShinyHunters breached Rockstar, and threatened to release the data they'd gathered if the developer didn't pay a $200,000 fee. Rockstar didn't pay, and ShinyHunters released the data.

Via Kotaku, it seems that there's little wonder as to why Rockstar didn't pay. The data comprises a lot of documents, but none of it is to do with Grand Theft Auto VI code, or any other bits of information about the most anticipated game of all-time. Instead, we get some confirmation on details we already knew.

Grand Theft Auto Online makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year, with most of that income being generated through Shark Cards. Red Dead Online makes a fraction of the amount, so it's no wonder why that online mode is basically abandoned. PC has the lowest amount of GTA Online weekly players, compared to Xbox and PlayStation, and a small percentage of users generate the most amount of GTA Online cash.

It's interesting to see it confirmed like this, but if you were worried about Rockstar having to potentially delay GTA VI again because of this hack, it seems like this won't be the case. That isn't to say that the game will definitely come out on the 19th of November, but if it does get pushed back once more, we highly doubt old, predictable financials getting leaked will be the main force behind it.