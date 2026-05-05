Take-Two CEO explains why Grand Theft Auto VI won't come to PC at launch

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Grand Theft Auto VI (hopefully) releases at the end of this year, but PC players will have to wait a while longer to step onto the streets of Vice City, as the game will be releasing at an unrevealed, later date. Considering how much of the gaming market PC makes these days, it's a bit surprising not to see the game arrive on PC at launch. However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has an explanation.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Zelnick explained that when he first started in the games industry, PC was a much smaller part of it. "Now with regard to a big title, PC can be 45, 50% of the sales," he said.

When asked why Rockstar is dodging PC again, just as it did with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, Zelnick continued: "Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core," Zelnick said. "Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."

He also confirmed that this isn't because of the marketing deal that's in place between Sony and Take-Two for Grand Theft Auto VI. In the past, launching on PC later has worked well for Rockstar, but it might mean initial sales aren't as bombastic as they could be. We'll only know in November.