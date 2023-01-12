Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead Space Remake

Take one last look at the USG Ishimura ahead of Dead Space Remake's launch

We're around two weeks away from EA Motive's latest title arriving.

It's almost time for EA Motive to get their remake of Dead Space into the hands of fans. The title will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on January 27, and ahead of that date, one last trailer has arrived giving us another look at the survival horror do-over.

We get to see Isaac in action once again as he survives the nasty occurrences on the USG Ishimura ship, which has been overcome by different kinds of vile and deadly Necromorph monsters.

Ahead of the game arriving in a couple of weeks, be sure to take a look at our most recent preview of Dead Space Remake, where we got to go hands-on with a bunch of the earliest chapters.

Dead Space Remake

