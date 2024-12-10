English
Atomic Heart

Take a trip under the sea in the new Atomic Heart DLC

Darling it's better, down where it's wetter, take it from me.

HQ

Atomic Heart's third DLC, Enchantment Under the Sea, has been revealed. As the name suggests, it'll take you down into the depths of the ocean, to investigate a new facility that threatens humanity itself.

You'll have new enemies to fight in crab like robots and other denizens of the deep, but you'll also have new tools to combat them with. The new Thunderclap hammer deals electric damage and there's the double-barrel KM4 Kuzmich, too.

Other locations beside the ocean have been changed, too, and if you want to check out everything that's coming in the DLC when it releases on the 28th of January, you can do so below:

HQ

