Take a look at Soldier Boy and the new Supes in The Boys spin-off Vought Rising

If you're sad about the upcoming end to The Boys next year, then fear not, as Amazon Prime is not going to soon let go of its golden goose, as shown by the latest images for the upcoming spin-off Vought Rising.

Unlike Gen V, which seems to have direct ties to the plot of The Boys, Vought Rising takes the clock back to the 1950s in a post-WWII era for Supes. Eric Kripke, the showrunner for The Boys, shared the first images of Soldier Boy, Private Angel, Bombsight, and Torpedo in costume on social media, and you can see the 50s designs heavily in the suits.

Aya Cash, who plays Stormfront, will also have a big presence in the show, but her costume hasn't yet been revealed. Alongside Jensen Ackles who plays Soldier Boy, we'll have Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel.

Check out the images below: