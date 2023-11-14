Taika Waititi confirms he's not directing Thor 5

Last month, Marcus shared the rumours claiming that Taika Waititi wouldn't return to direct the sequel to Thor: Love and Thunder. This has now been confirmed.

Waititi says the following when asked about Thor 5 in an interview with Business Insider:

""I wouldn't know if that's accurate. I know that I won't be involved. I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for".

Some might think this is because his relationship with Marvel soured after Love and Thunder, so it's worth mentioning that he denies that:

"But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris (...) We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

It makes sense Waititi says he's to busy with other projects, as we know he's still working on a Star Wars movie, Klara and the Sun, the adaptation of The Incal, Our Flag Means Death and more.

Who would you like to see direct Thor 5?