Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi confirms he's not directing Thor 5

"I know that I won't be involved".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Last month, Marcus shared the rumours claiming that Taika Waititi wouldn't return to direct the sequel to Thor: Love and Thunder. This has now been confirmed.

Waititi says the following when asked about Thor 5 in an interview with Business Insider:

""I wouldn't know if that's accurate. I know that I won't be involved. I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for".

Some might think this is because his relationship with Marvel soured after Love and Thunder, so it's worth mentioning that he denies that:

"But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris (...) We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

It makes sense Waititi says he's to busy with other projects, as we know he's still working on a Star Wars movie, Klara and the Sun, the adaptation of The Incal, Our Flag Means Death and more.

Who would you like to see direct Thor 5?

Thor: Love and Thunder

Related texts



Loading next content