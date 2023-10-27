Marvel reportedly moving forward with Thor 5 without Taika Waititi as a director

HQ

After breathing new life into the Thor franchise with the third film Ragnarok, and then almost sinking it with the latest addition Love and Thunder, there are now indications that Taika Waititi has exhausted his chances with Marvel. According to new information from insider Daniel Richtman, the studio has now made the choice to move forward with the next Thor without the director's involvement.

The criticism of the humour, which has increasingly come to characterise Thor, has probably had its effect and, with a bit of luck, pushed Marvel to try a new angle with the fifth film. Taika himself has previously commented on the many negative reviews that Love and Thunder received and said at the time:

"Some audiences really loved the humor part of it. Some audiences really wanted it to be just like the comics. But, you know, I always say, if you want it to be exactly like the comics read the comic. You've got to change things here and there to make it a film."

What did you think about Love and Thunder, was the humour too much? What are you hoping to see in the fifth Thor film?