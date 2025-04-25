Sydney Sweeney to star in the Split Fiction movie

HQ

It seems work on the Split Fiction movie is moving ahead at quite a rapid pace. The film was announced earlier this year, following the release of Hazelight's latest hit co-op title, and now we know who its director, screenwriters, and one of its stars will be.

According to a report from Variety, who first broke the news about the Split Fiction movie, it appears Sydney Sweeney will be leading the cast for the film. It currently isn't confirmed which of the game's protagonists she will play, but considering Sweeney's blonde hair, it might be easier for her to become Zoe. Then again, that may bring about a hurdle with Zoe's English accent. We'll just have to wait and see.

Wicked's Jon M. Chu is signed on to direct the film, which will be penned by Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Like the game, the film's plot will follow two budding writers - one who creates fantasy stories while the other writes sci-fi - who find themselves trapped within their own creations thanks to the latest technology of a mysterious corporation.

Split Fiction is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is scheduled to release on the 5th of June.