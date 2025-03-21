Split Fiction is already about to become a movie

HQ

The hype was huge leading up to the premiere of the Hazelight title Split Fiction. When it was finally time for the release, there were first consistently glowing reviews, followed by great Steam statistics on the number of concurrent players, followed by praise from gamers on social media and finally several press releases about impressive sales milestones.

Now comes another fine sign of what a powerful pop cultural phenomenon Split Fiction has become in record time. Variety reports that the production company Story Kitchen is already working on a movie adaptation of the game.

Before we get too excited about that, it's worth remembering that it was announced in 2022 that Hazelight's previous title It Takes Two would also be made into a movie - but nothing seems to have happened in three years, so we should probably not hope to see Split Fiction on the silver screen in the next few years.

The game's creator, Josef Fares, is a film director at heart though and, given the right circumstances, we'd imagine he'd at least want a producing role on such a project to make sure everything is kept authentic.