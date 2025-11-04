Switch 1 is still a few hundred short of overtaking Nintendo DS to become the company's best-selling console ever

HQ

Today, Nintendo shared its financial report and updated sales figures for many of its games, as well as giving us the first data on how Nintendo Switch 2 is selling in its first few months of life. It's doing really well, and in fact has updated the company's forecasts for this fiscal year for the better. But now let's take a look at its predecessor, which is still selling quite well. In fact, it's still on the verge of making history.

According to the latest figures released today, Nintendo Switch has sold almost 1.453 million games, and 154.01 million consoles as of 30 September 2025. That means it is less than 10,000 consoles away from surpassing Nintendo DS (154.02 million total) and thus becoming Nintendo's best-selling console ever.

Even if it were to achieve this incredible milestone, it would still be ahead of PlayStation 2 (with 160 million, according to Sony) to become the best-selling console of all-time. It doesn't seem likely, but considering that software support for the system remains almost unwavering, there is still some hope that it will happen.

Do you think Nintendo Switch will succeed in taking the console throne?