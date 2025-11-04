Switch 2 surges past 10 million units sold in record time

HQ

Nintendo has officially confirmed that as of September 30th, the Switch 2 has sold a whopping 10.36 million units worldwide. This means they've managed to maintain momentum since the successful launch a few months back. And as such market forecasts have been adjusted accordingly - from 15 to 19 million Switch 2 units.

This can be compared to the original Switch which - which took nine months to reach ten million - something the Switch 2 has achieved in a significantly shorter time. A clear sign that demand for the console still is strong. But there are of course some caveats: the challenge going forward will be to maintain momentum, keep the game lineup fresh, and avoid production and distribution issues.

For us consumers and industry observers, two aspects are particularly interesting: how quickly the Switch 2 can reach the next major milestone — and how games will keep driving hardware sales. Factors that become even more critical as we approach Black Friday and the holiday season. The most important period of the year.

Have you bought a Switch 2, or are you planning to do so?