Supermassive Games shows its progress with The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

2025 has not been an easy year for Supermassive Games, which has suffered major team layoffs that have pushed back the start of its new phase of The Dark Pictures anthology project, Directive 8020, to the second quarter of 2026.

However, the narrative and horror adventure specialists are not about to be daunted by the challenge or give up on anything, and are now flexing their technical muscle with the first 13 minutes of Directive 8020.

Not only does the gameplay showcase the studio's usual quality of cutscenes, but they've also perfectly captured the oppressive feeling of space terror, where it's not just strange alien creatures to fear, it's all certain death just a crystal or a few centimetres of metal away.

Check out this new preview of The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 below, and we'll be sharing our impressions from our recent preview at Gamescom 2025 very soon.