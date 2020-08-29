SuperGroupies launches a God of War collection

You're watching Advertisements

The Japanese fashion brand SuperGroupies is no stranger to collaborations and now it has launched a new one, although it's a somewhat surprising selection of products. We're talking about a collection of three God of War items that we're not sure are things that Kratos would actually use; a backpack, a clock, and a wallet (which you might not need after buying it, SuperGroupies isn't known for having friendly price points).

You can check all three items out below or head this way to take a closer look and perhaps even order something.

Thanks, Destructoid.