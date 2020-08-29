Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
God of War

SuperGroupies launches a God of War collection

Here's the latest apparel for the discerning GoW fan.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Japanese fashion brand SuperGroupies is no stranger to collaborations and now it has launched a new one, although it's a somewhat surprising selection of products. We're talking about a collection of three God of War items that we're not sure are things that Kratos would actually use; a backpack, a clock, and a wallet (which you might not need after buying it, SuperGroupies isn't known for having friendly price points).

You can check all three items out below or head this way to take a closer look and perhaps even order something.

God of War

Thanks, Destructoid.

Related texts

God of WarScore

God of War
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of God of War, you owe it to yourself to try out this new approach, and if you're not, it's quite possible this game will change that."



Loading next content