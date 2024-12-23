Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow wasn't planned to be the second movie in the DCU

HQ

Creature Commandos is halfway through its run on Max, and is widely regarded as the start of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe. But for many, it won't really kick off until summer 2025, when Superman hits theaters.

After that, the Peacemaker TV series will return for a second season, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026. But Supergirl becoming movie number two was by no means a given, and Gunn initially had other plans.

To Brazilian Omelete he explains (translated with Bing):

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second film we would make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director and we are going to make this film after Superman because he was the best option."

In fact, there were other movies that would have come in between, but Gunn says the script spoke for itself:

"Other movies were written, but they were not as good as this one. So let's keep up this pace. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Milly Alcock will star as Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) and the film will be directed by Craig Gillespie, with a script by Ana Nogueira. Supergirl will appear before the movie, however, which likely means she'll make an appearance in either Superman or Peacemaker: Season 2.