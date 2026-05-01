Supergiant is currently hiring for "what's next after Hades II"

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Now that Hades II hasn't just launched on PC and Switch, but also has arrived on PlayStation and Xbox too, developer Supergiant is turning its attention to the future. While it's unclear what this will look like, the process of ramping up its production bringing in the right talent for the job has begun, as has been mentioned in a new job listing.

As detailed on social media, Supergiant is currently searching for a graphics and animation engineer who will join the San Francisco-based team and "help us build what's next after Hades II."

The actual listing doesn't give any further inclination as to what this future game could look like, but judging by the application it will eventually debut on PC and consoles, as any applicant must have "7+ years of experience and credit on 2+ shipped titles, ideally on one or more consoles in addition to PC".

The role is also only available to U.S. residents, so if you are interested in joining the Supergiant team, you will need to be based in the developer's home country, at least for this role.