LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Gods Will Fall with developer Clever Beans
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online looks to be making its way onto PC

The 64-player game is currently exclusive to Google Stadia.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It appears that Super Bomberman R Online could soon be breaking free from the shackles of Stadia exclusivity, as a PC version has been listed on the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) website. The game, as you might recall, launched exclusively for the streaming platform last September and offered multiplayer for up to 64 players.

We reviewed Super Bomberman R Online when it launched on Stadia and we said: "Super Bomberman R Online is fun little multiplayer game and it's just the kind of thing the Stadia needs if people are going to stick around for the long haul."

The listing appeared not too long after Stadia revealed it would be shutting down its first-party studios. Its not concreate confirmation by any means, but if its true it would certainly be another disappointment for Stadia fans, as it sees the platform's exclusive offerings diminish even further.

Super Bomberman R Online

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Related texts

Super Bomberman R OnlineScore

Super Bomberman R Online
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Like Tetris 99 and Fall Guys before it, SBRO proves just how adaptable the battle royale concept is."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy