Super Bomberman R Online looks to be making its way onto PC

It appears that Super Bomberman R Online could soon be breaking free from the shackles of Stadia exclusivity, as a PC version has been listed on the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) website. The game, as you might recall, launched exclusively for the streaming platform last September and offered multiplayer for up to 64 players.

We reviewed Super Bomberman R Online when it launched on Stadia and we said: "Super Bomberman R Online is fun little multiplayer game and it's just the kind of thing the Stadia needs if people are going to stick around for the long haul."

The listing appeared not too long after Stadia revealed it would be shutting down its first-party studios. Its not concreate confirmation by any means, but if its true it would certainly be another disappointment for Stadia fans, as it sees the platform's exclusive offerings diminish even further.

Thanks, PC Gamer.