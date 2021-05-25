Super Bomberman R Online launches for Xbox on Thursday

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, we reported that Super Bomberman R Online, a previously Stadia exclusive title, would be launched for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch on May 27. It would also be released for Xbox, and Konami promised to come back with this date later.

It turns out "later" was late last night, and the Xbox release date is... May 27, same date as the other formats. So there we have it. Prepare for Super Bomberman R Online on Thursday regardless if you play PC, PlayStation Switch or Xbox!