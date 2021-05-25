Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online launches for Xbox on Thursday

The former Stadia exclusive is heading elsewhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last week, we reported that Super Bomberman R Online, a previously Stadia exclusive title, would be launched for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch on May 27. It would also be released for Xbox, and Konami promised to come back with this date later.

It turns out "later" was late last night, and the Xbox release date is... May 27, same date as the other formats. So there we have it. Prepare for Super Bomberman R Online on Thursday regardless if you play PC, PlayStation Switch or Xbox!

Super Bomberman R Online

Related texts

Super Bomberman R OnlineScore

Super Bomberman R Online
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Like Tetris 99 and Fall Guys before it, SBRO proves just how adaptable the battle royale concept is."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy