Super Bomberman R Online

Super Bomberman R Online announced for consoles and PC

The 64-player title was previously exclusive to Google Stadia.

The battle royale genre and Bomberman seem like a match made in heaven, and this game does actually exist. It is called Super Bomberman R Online and offers last man (bomber?) standing for up to 64 people, but it's unfortunately currently only available on Stadia. Fortunately, this is about to end this year.

Konami has now announced that it is coming for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. It is a free-to-play title and while we don't have a release date yet, Konami says it will be "soon." Check out the Stadia launch trailer below, sure looks like good fun, doesn't it?

