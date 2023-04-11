Super Bomberman R 2 to be released in September

HQ

Super Bomberman R 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular multiplayer game, has finally received an official release date and a new trailer to get fans excited. According to the announcement, the game is set to release on September 12 on physical formats and September 13 as digital download for all major platforms; PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

The new trailer showcases some of the game's exciting features, including new maps, characters, and game modes. Super Bomberman R 2 will feature an improved online multiplayer with more ways than ever to outsmart and outmaneuver opponents. Overall, it looks like a promising addition to the series, with plenty of new content and improvements over its predecessor.

Something to look forward to, perhaps?