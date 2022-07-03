Super Bomberman R 2 offers explosive mayhem for PC and consoles

One of the best party games of all time is Bomberman, and unlike many other franchises, it is still pretty much just as fun without any real changes to the original concept. And this seems to be true for the just announced Super Bomberman R 2, coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox next year.

It offers a story mode as well as several multiplayer modes, with the new Castle battle being one of the latter. Here one team defends a castle, while the opposing team is attacking it. Sounds like good fun to us, check out the announcement trailer below.