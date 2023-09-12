Super Bomberman R 2 gets an action packed launch trailer

HQ

Super Bomberman R was something of a comeback for Bomberman when it was released exclusively for Switch back in 2017, and was met with both great reviews and a commercial success. It was later also released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and now the time has come for the sequel.

In Super Bomberman R 2 we're being treated to a bigger and more fleshed out story mode and a new multiplayer effort called Castle Mode. The latter has a defending and attacking team (up to 16 players) that fights over chests and keys, and it also includes an editor to build your own stages. Another feature is multiplayer battles online for up to 64 players, which we assume can be pretty hectic.

Check out the launch trailer below.