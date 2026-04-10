Super Battle Golf will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2 in the summer

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Ever since it debuted on PC, Brimstone's Super Battle Golf has been a massive success story, as the project raked in hundreds of thousands of sold copies within its first week, recouping the rather cheap production budget and seeing the developer commit to the future of the title with tons of planned content and features.

It was even mentioned that a console edition would be in the cards and during the Triple-i Initiative Showcase yesterday evening, this was confirmed. In fact, it was directly mentioned that the game would be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in the summer.

We don't have a firm date to share as of yet, but the console announcement trailer can be seen below. Considering many of us are in golf fever with the Masters ongoing this weekend, there is perhaps no better time for this news to be shared.