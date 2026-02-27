Super Battle Golf now up to over 400,000 sold copies

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Super Battle Golf had shifted over 100,000 copies since its launch at the end of last week, an impressive feat considering the development timeline for the game was as little as four and a half months. It turns out that this success was not a flash in the pan, as it has now been revealed that the game has quadrupled that initial sales figure.

In a Steam blog post, it's noted that sales are now up to 400,000 units, a remarkable effort that likely means revenue for the game is comfortably in the millions by this point.

But this wasn't all that was shared about the game as the news was accommodated by a short FAQ that promised eventual console editions for the game, support for Steam Workshop for the modders out there, incoming cosmetics and achievements to hunt, plus new mechanics and quality-of-life features too.

Needless to say, it seems like the future is very bright for this small and rather affordable indie project.