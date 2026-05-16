Subnautica 2 leak sparks strong response from the games lead designer: "I get why people do it"

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Subnautica 2 has already been a huge success for the team, and the game is flying off the shelves on Steam, with hundreds of thousands of active players. But earlier this week, things looked a bit bleaker when an early build of the highly anticipated title was leaked on several sites.

In an interview with Eurogamer, the games lead designer describes how today's gaming climate, rising prices, and financial stress make some players feel pressured to pirate games. However, he is also careful to emphasize that this involves years of hard work and how these individuals are affected.

He told Eurogamer that:

"Money and the economy are very tough. I get it. It wasn't the piracy that bothered me. It was the people who blatantly walked in here and waved it in the faces of people who were waiting to play legitimately. That was the part that aggravated me"

Meanwhile, Subnautica 2 continues to sell at a breakneck pace, so the future looks very bright. The game is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S for those who want to dive beneath the waves.

Do you play Subnautica 2?