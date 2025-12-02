Styx: Blades of Greed has been delayed to February 2026

HQ

If you had still been holding out hope that Styx: Blades of Greed would be launching in this calendar year, despite the fact that we're into December now, it's time to temper your expectations, as developer Cyanide Studio has confirmed that the game is coming later than planned.

As confirmed in a Steam blog post, it's revealed that the title will now be launching on February 19, 2026, with the extra time being required to ensure that the game is in the best possible state when it launches.

Cyanide explains: "The devs are taking a few extra months to polish everything up, tweak the bits that need tweaking, and make sure my grand return is as glorious (and chaotic) as it deserves to be.

"A much more sharper adventure. One worthy of slipping back into my slightly grimy, perfectly stylish boots."

With this date now locked in, you can see the latest trailer for the game below.