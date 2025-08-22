Styx: Blades of Greed will launch later this year

HQ

Styx is a long-running game series that first launched in 2014. These titles serve as both a spinoff and a prequel to Of Orcs and Men. Players take on the role of the sly goblin Styx, who constantly finds himself in sticky situations best solved with patience, stealth, and a set of professional tools.

In the upcoming Styx: Blades of Greed, the formula remains intact: silent assassinations, clever thievery, and plenty of sneaking around. The game is scheduled to release in late 2025 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A fresh trailer was recently unveiled at Gamescom, giving fans a first look at the next chapter in Styx's shadowy adventures. You can check it out below.

