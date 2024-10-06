Stop what you're doing! Studiocanal has just shown off a look at baby Paddington Bear

HQ

In around a month, the most anticipated (and undoubtedly the best) film of 2024 will arrive in cinemas. Paddington in Peru will open in theatres on November 8 in the UK and then in other markets in the weeks and months that follow, and with this edging ever closer, production company Studiocanal has just presented a glimpse at what could be the most adorable thing we've seen all year.

A new trailer has arrived that within gives us a glimpse at baby Paddington Bear, and simply put, the infantile version of the red-hatted, blue-coated, marmalade-loving mammal is just absolutely wonderful.

We'll get to see more of baby Paddington in a few weeks when Paddington in Peru arrives. You can see the latest trailer for the film below.