Stick creator thinks we'll be watching Season 2 "sooner rather than later"

HQ

The summer is mostly here and this means it's time to get firm answers on some of the more obscure premiere dates for upcoming shows, specifically the second season of the golf comedy series known as Stick.

We don't yet know exactly when Owen Wilson will return to Apple TV for the follow-up batch of episodes, but there have been claims that the premiere date is planned for this summer. And speaking on this topic, in an interview with Deadline, Stick creator Jason Keller explained that the premiere should actually be closer than further away.

"We're done with production. I'm deep into post-production now. We're hoping that the show will release sooner rather than later."

Using basic inference, one might assume the golf show would look to align with a major golf event, with the next likely one being The Open in mid-July. However, Apple TV has a new season of Silo kicking off on July 3, a new season of Trying on July 8, and then the new Anya Taylor-Joy series called Lucky on July 15, suggesting it will be later than this date. The issue then arises that on July 24 The Dink will arrive, albeit this being a film, leaving space for a new season of television to arrive, even if a tennis movie and a golf show arriving in the same week does seem a little much.

Regardless, Apple TV's schedule for the weeks ahead is very busy, so wherever the second season of Stick does end up being slotted in will be tight.