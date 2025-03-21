Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Colman Domingo headline Netflix's The Four Seasons

If you've been looking for a new comedy series to sink your teeth into this spring, Netflix may have just unveiled the solution. The streamer has presented the first glimpse at the upcoming The Four Seasons, a comedy show that reunites Steve Carell and Tina Fey, sees the pair starring alongside Colman Domingo and Will Forte, and sees Fey even reteaming with her excellent 30 Rock co-writers and producers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

Needless to say, this upcoming series has a lot of talent behind it, both in front of and behind the camera. As for what it's about, Netflix has explained just this in a synopsis from Netflix Tudum:

"Six old friends head out for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples -- Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani) -- are completely upended by the news."

The Four Seasons will be coming to Netflix on May 1, and with that getting ever closer, the first trailer for the show has debuted, which you can see for yourself below.