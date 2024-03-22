Steve Backshall terrorises Frontier in new Planet Zoo: Console Edition trailer

HQ

Frontier Developments has tapped the knowhow and experience of naturalist Steve Backshall for the upcoming Console Edition of Planet Zoo, and while that might seem like a truly fantastic idea, the latest trailer shows how Backshall has been terrorising the British developer during his time in the office.

Between losing venomous spiders, ambushing devs during their lunch and bathroom breaks, and even providing his talents in the motion capture room, Backshall has seemingly made Frontier a bit of a second home during his time helping enhance this upcoming version of the game.

Check out the hilarious new trailer below, and look forward to playing Planet Zoo: Console Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 26.