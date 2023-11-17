Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Marvels

Stephen King on The Marvels flop: "Hateful fanboys are to blame"

"Why gloat over failure?"

As we reported earlier this week, The Marvels, the latest in a series of superhero films linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been a colossal failure at the cinema. Something that many celebrate and claim to have seen coming a long way. But Stephen King is not amused by the situation and points the finger at what he calls hateful fanboys. On X, formerly Twitter, the author wrote earlier today:

"I don't go to MCU movies, don't care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for THE MARVELS very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure?"

He then followed up the post a little later with a more targeted accusation, writing the following:

"Some of the rejection of THE MARVELS may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, "Yuck! GIRLS!"

What are your views on The Marvels flop, and do you think grumpy fans are fuelling the hate unnecessarily?

The Marvels

