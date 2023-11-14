The MCU hits its lowest box office performance with The Marvels

HQ

Already earlier this week, several industry analysts predicted that The Marvels would have a tough time over the weekend, and now we get it in black and white. The film has managed to make around $63 million internationally and about $110 million globally, making The Marvels one of the weakest MCU premieres ever. An unfortunate record and with a budget north of $200 million, plus the cost of marketing the spectacle, this certainly doesn't bode well for Marvel's latest addition.

One of the industry analysts commenting on what looks to be an outright flop said:

"The notion of having connected universes and characters traveling between the big and small screen has created some disinterest by audiences"

Paul Dergarabedian, who has spent a lot of time reviewing the current situation in Hollywood, said:

"After decades of unwavering fan loyalty, the superhero genre seems to be at a crossroads and a reassessment of what will drive audiences to the multiplex is in order,"

"Marvel is a massive brand that remains appealing to audiences around the world, but new strategies may have to be instituted to ensure future success."

Disney boss Bob Iger himself seems to have realised this and with only one MCU-related release scheduled for next year, it looks like the studio and fans alike are getting a much-needed break.

What do you think about the future of the MCU, is a break needed, a complete reboot or something else entirely?

Thanks, Variety.