Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson are the most popular NBA players... by jersey sales

HQ

Now that the regular season is over, NBAStore.com has released the usual list of best selling jerseys and items, a good thermometer to measure the popularity of the NBA teams and players in equal conditions, before play-offs and finals increase the exposure of certain teams. And they found that Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Los Angeles Lakers are the most popular players, at least based on number of jerseys sold.

Curry returned to the top of the list after being dethroned by Doncic last year, in the season where he was traded from Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers. The top five is made of Jalen Brunson from the New York Knicks, Victor Wembanyama from San Antonio Spurs, and LeBron James from the Lakers.

List of players that have sold more jerseys in the NBA

This is the top 15 of players with most jerseys sold, with four of those being 25 or less: Edwards, Maxey, Flagg and Cunningham.



Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)



The NBA play-ins will take place this week, starting today Tuesday in North America with Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat at 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST (of Wednesday) and Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 4:00 CEST, 3:00 CEST (of Wednesday). You can watch every play-in match on Amazon Prime Video.