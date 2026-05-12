Stellar Blade's sequel ditching Sony as a publisher, more details expected this year

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Shift Up, the developer behind the 2024 action hit Stellar Blade, is going solo for the game's sequel. The highly praised and sometimes controversial hit game was originally published by Sony, but Shift Up is doing the publishing in-house for the sequel.

We've known about the Stellar Blade sequel for a little while now, and in the latest financial earnings presentation from Shift Up, we see that not only is Stellar Blade 2 moving in-house for publishing, but the new title from Shinji Mikami's Unbound will be published there, too.

There's not many additional details given out about the Stellar Blade sequel right now, but we're expecting a full reveal some time this year. There's a lot of 2026 left to see, and so it could really pop up at any time between Summer Game Fest, Gamescom, or even at the tail end of the year for The Game Awards. It's only been 2 years since we saw Stellar Blade release, so it could be a significant amount of time before the sequel is in our hands, still.