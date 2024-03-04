Steam breaks new record with 34.6 million concurrent users

Dansk
Steam continues to be an unstoppable force in the games industry, as it has once again broken its concurrent player record this year.
According to SteamDB, a record 34.65 million users were simultaneously on the platform this weekend. Of these players, 11,146,564 were playing a game when the record was broken.
The most played games when the record was set were Counter-Strike 2 (1.4 million), Dota 2 (727,000), PUBG (638,000), and Apex Legends (455,000).
In January, we reported that the platform had then broken its concurrent player record with 33,675,229 simultaneously players. This represents an increase of 1 million in two months.
